GOP wary as Trump pushes new round of stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s call for another election-season round of direct stimulus checks to most taxpayers is getting a lukewarm endorsement at best from his GOP allies on Capitol Hill. Still, it’s emerging as an early area of agreement between Trump and Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a future coronavirus rescue bill. In today’s fractured Washington, that could count as a winning coalition as lawmakers anticipate talks on the fifth, and possibly final, coronavirus relief measure before November’s elections. Trump told an interviewer Monday that he supports another round of direct economic stimulus payments similar to the $1,200 checks issued earlier this year.