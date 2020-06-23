Floodwaters soak homes, cut roads in Serbia and Bosnia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has introduced emergency measures in several municipalities after heavy rains in the past few days caused widespread damage and floodwaters burst into homes and cut off roads. Serbia’s public broadcaster reported Tuesday that around 700 houses flooded in western and central Serbia. Some 70 families in the western town of Ljubovija had to evacuate their homes, and hundreds more in central Serbia. Traffic snarled as the rivers burst their banks.. In neighboring Bosnia, a landslide cut a key road connecting the central town of Tuzla with the capital Sarajevo. Both Serbia and Bosnia were hit by major flooding in 2014 when dozens of people died and entire towns were soaked under water.