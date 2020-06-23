Cooler, less humid day following Monday’s rain, storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front brought pockets of heavy rain and severe storms to part of northern Illinois. Following that frontal passage, a cooler and less humid day is ahead for the Stateline.

Monday brought just over three-tenths of an inch of Rainfall officially to Rockford.

Turning cooler Tuesday:

Temperatures early Tuesday are a good bit cooler than where they were Monday morning. If you're walking out the door early on, you'll notice that difference as dew points have dropped into the 50s. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are going to linger for the afternoon, as highs only top out in the middle to upper 70s.

You are more than likely good to leave the rain gear at home Tuesday. A very isolated shower is possible, but most are going to remain dry.

Plenty of sunshine rules the roost early in the day, but a few scattered showers cannot be ruled out. As drier air fills in behind the departing cold front, it is going to put the squeeze play on any moisture in the atmosphere. This is going to lead to more clouds during the afternoon Tuesday and widely scattered raindrops. Once the sun drops below the horizon, showers quickly diminish for the overnight hours.

Storm chances return midweek:

Wednesday brings a slight uptick in shower and thunderstorm chances. The day looks to start with dry conditions and even sunshine. However, as the day goes on, a scattering of thunderstorms are forecast to develop. Severe weather chances for Wednesday appear low, but heavy rain could lead to sharply reduced visibility if you get caught in a thunderstorm.

Tuesday features plenty of sunshine early, with only a stray shower late in the day. Better storm chances exist Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler-than-average through midweek.

Midweek keeps the cooler-than-average temperatures around, with highs forecast to climb only into the middle 70s. The heat does return with a vengeance by the second half of the work week, but it brings a return to more widespread rain chances.

Late-week showers, summertime heat returns:

The first full work week of the summer season winds down with the threat for thunderstorms. As highs Friday climb into the middle and upper 80s, storms are going to readily bubble up. This could put a damper on outdoor plans, however it doesn't look likely that rain and storms completely washout your evening plans.