City of Rockford to continue to allow expanded outdoor seating during Phase 4

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You'll continue to be able to have more options to sit outside at a restaurant in Rockford during Phase 4 of the state's "Restore Illinois" plan.



After easing restrictions to allow for more outdoor seating for bars and restaurants during Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan, the city announced Tuesday morning they will continue to maintain the eased restrictions to continue to allow expanded outdoor seating.



Here's a look at some of the changes the city made during Phase 3 to allow businesses to expand outdoor seating:

Dedicating Public Works and Community and Economic Development staff to facilitate an expedite the approval process for all outdoor seating.

Waiving permit fees associated with establishment of outdoor seating areas for restaurants on public and private property.

Allowing temporary outdoor seating areas in private parking lots, sidewalks, public lots and alley’s (subject to safety standards).

Suspending the liquor license approval process for existing restaurant license holders to expand or create outdoor seating areas.

The city has also shutdown parts of East State Street on weekends to allow even more outdoor seating for businesses.

Illinois is able to move to Phase 4 of the state's 5-phase plan on Friday, June 26. The governor announced what health and safety guidelines will be in place during Phase 4 on Monday.