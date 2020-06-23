Boston man gets probation in bail fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Boston man who pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to cheat senior citizens out of cash by pretending to be a relative who’s in jail and needs bail money has been sentenced to three years of probation. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Tuesday that 32-year-old Julio Feliciano was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and repay his victims $31,500. Prosecutors say Feliciano and his accomplices last year used fake names to contact older residents of North Carolina, Delaware, Illinois, and Tennessee. The victims were asked to send cash to addresses in Rhode Island, which Feliciano picked up.