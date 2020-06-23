Boone County Community Foundation set to hand out $100,000

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — 17 organizations across Boone County will receive much needed grant money in the coming months.

The funds became available through the Illinois Covid-19 Relief Fund which awarded money throughout the state.

The organizations will receive anywhere between $700 and $10,000 in grant money.

Boone county selected these 17 organizations to receive the grant money:

B1 Food Pantry

Boone County Council on Aging

Boone County Health Department

Belvidere Family YMCA

Belvidere Police Department

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center

Catholic Charities

Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc.

Empower Boone

Family Counseling Services of Northern Illinois

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project (FLAP)

First Presbyterian Compassion Closet

First Step Day Care

Lifescape

The Baby Bank

Regional Access & Mobilization Project (RAMP)

Zion Lutheran Church

Executive Director of the Boone County Cooperative Foundation Paul Fischer says the goal was to provide all essential services with the money.

"It will help with the food needs for the community, housing needs, shelter needs, healthcare needs and also childcare needs," Fischer said.

Fischer said the foundation hopes to give out more money if they receive enough donations.