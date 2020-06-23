Boone County Community Foundation set to hand out $100,000

Boone County Community Foundation set to hand out $100,000Updated
BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — 17 organizations across Boone County will receive much needed grant money in the coming months.
The funds became available through the Illinois Covid-19 Relief Fund which awarded money throughout the state.
The organizations will receive anywhere between $700 and $10,000 in grant money.
Boone county selected these 17 organizations to receive the grant money:
- B1 Food Pantry
- Boone County Council on Aging
- Boone County Health Department
- Belvidere Family YMCA
- Belvidere Police Department
- BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center
- Catholic Charities
- Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago, Inc.
- Empower Boone
- Family Counseling Services of Northern Illinois
- Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project (FLAP)
- First Presbyterian Compassion Closet
- First Step Day Care
- Lifescape
- The Baby Bank
- Regional Access & Mobilization Project (RAMP)
- Zion Lutheran Church
Executive Director of the Boone County Cooperative Foundation Paul Fischer says the goal was to provide all essential services with the money.
"It will help with the food needs for the community, housing needs, shelter needs, healthcare needs and also childcare needs," Fischer said.
Fischer said the foundation hopes to give out more money if they receive enough donations.