Wisconsin releases guidance on opening K-12 schools in the fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State education officials say flexibility will be key in reopening classrooms in Wisconsin's 421 school districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Public Instruction released guidance Monday on what educators should consider in the coming school year.

DPI says school districts should be prepared to shift between in-person, physically-distanced and virtual learning as they deal with changing aspects of COVID-19.

State education officials say that as new best practices develop, health and safety recommendations may change.

They say physical distancing to avoid contracting the coronavirus may mean reducing classroom size by having students attend school in staggered groups or in shifts.