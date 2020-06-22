Winnebago County hits longest stretch of no new COVID-19 deaths; county stresses reopening guidelines

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County hit a positive milestone on Monday surrounding the coronavirus crisis; it's the longest stretch with no COVID-19 deaths the county has seen.

So far, a total of 85 people have died from the virus in Winnebago County.

However, the death toll has not changed in 7 days, or the longest stretch since the county saw its first fatality back in March.

On Monday, Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said she's cautiously optimistic about the numbers, but is hopeful the death rate will stay down.

Also during a news briefing, Dr. Martell stressed the importance of businesses following the strict reopening guidelines during the pandemic as the county prepares to move into Phase 4 of reopening.

She said any business not following the rules will be called out publicly.

"Winnebago County Health Department moving forward will post the names of establishments when there are more validated complaints and any establishment that has been issued an order of closure on our website

we want the community to know those facilities and establishments that have not been compliance so consumers can make that choice" said Dr. Martell.

County health officials say the number one complaint it receives on the COVID-19 hotline is about businesses not enforcing masks and social distancing requirements.

Winnebago County surpassed 2,900 total cases of COVID-19 on Monday after the health department reported 19 new cases, bringing its total number of cases up to 2,903 since the pandemic began. The county sits at 85 deaths and a 94 percent recovery rate.