What local hospitals say about entering Phase 4

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Under Governor JB Pritzker's five phase plan, health and fitness centers, museums, indoor dining, and much more will be open to the public Friday.

"I knew it was going to happen. It has to happen because America needs to open up." said Dr. James Cole, Trauma Medical Doctor at Swedish American.

Local hospitals say that they are ready.

"I feel that we have to learn how to co-exist with COVID. It can't be an all or none phenomenon. So we as health care providers need to adapt to this paradigm of living with COVID," said Dr. Cole.

Swedish American saw the most patients in late May with around 50 hospitalizations. Now, they are seeing a decrease in numbers. However, Dr. Cole wants to remind the public to not lighten up on safety precautions.

"People are sick of wearing masks, people are going back to their way of thinking. I understand it. But it's important that people recognize that it's not gone yet," said Dr. Cole.

Dr. Cole is not the only one. Dr. Stephen Bartlett with OSF Saint Anthony says as more younger people go out, they could be at risk.

"I think we are going to see a slight surge in the younger set. The people who are most at risk have gotten the message they are wearing a mask and social distancing," said Dr. Bartlett.

If the numbers were to significantly increase, the hospitals say they are ready.

"We are well prepared. We have adequate ICU space and we have become well prepared through the experience that we have gone through," said Dr. Bartlett.