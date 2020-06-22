United Way of Northwest Illinois to provide funding to nonprofit organizations in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX)—The United Way of Northwest Illinois is helping nonprofit organizations continue to stay afloat by providing funding for the next six months. Many of these nonprofits, like the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club, have struggled financially because of the coronavirus outbreak. The money will keep the agencies running for the remainder of the year and will keep them leveled for the next year.

"We are putting our community impact on hold and we are focusing solely on our partner agencies who are providing the basic help and human service needs in our community," said Executive Director Connie Kraft. "We are really seeing this have an impact on early childhood education and so for our partner agency's who provide childcare, we have got to be able to make sure that they are able to continue to operate"

In total, the United Way of Northwest Illinois will provide more than $400,000 dollars to agencies throughout Stephenson County.