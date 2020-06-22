Two Amazon facilities coming to Chicago’s south suburbs, leaders push for third airport

MATTESON, Ill (WREX) -- Amazon announces it will build two new distribution centers in Chicago's south suburbs, one in Matteson and the other in Markham, but leaders in that area want more.

The facilities will being 2,000 jobs to the area and will pay 15 dollars per hour.

"I believe that Amazon is committed to making sure that our community is welcomed in all rounds of this project," said State Sen. Napolean Harris, (D) 15th District.

At the Monday announcement, multiple leaders made the push to Governor JB Pritzker that a third Chicagoland Airport should be built in Peotone, Illinois. The "South Suburban Airport" has been in the works for years, a bigger push has been made in the last year, especially with state funds on the way.

"Governor Prtizker, I'm calling on you," Sen. Harris said looking back at the governor. "To come help us and support us in securing the third airport here in the great state of Illinois."

"All we really need now is a south suburban airport to fulfill that whole economic picture," State Rep. Debbie Meyers-Martin, (D) 38th District, added.

In the state's five-year Rebuild Illinois plan sits more than 200 million dollars in road projects surrounding the proposed site for the airport that has yet to be built.

The governor says companies, and the state, need to be on board for that to happen.

"We're trying to bring together on the government side, the infrastructure investments that need to be made, then on the private side, the businesses that will be necessary for it to be a successful endeavor," Gov. Pritzker said.

When asked about Amazon's role in the airport, an Amazon representative told reporters that wasn't the reason they were at Monday's press conference.

Leaders in Rockford have long said that Chicago-Rockford International Airport is already the third airport in the Chicago region. In May of last year, leaders in our area penned a letter to the state, showing what Rockford's airport has to offer.

"The Governor supports economic development in every part of the state and said during the event today that if another regional airport was to be built it would have to be supported by various industries, like Amazon because that’s the event he was speaking at, but not limited to Amazon," said Jordan Abudayyeh, Governor Pritzker's Press Secretary in a statement sent to 13 WREX. "As part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, road construction is slated to take place the South Suburbs in order to foster economic development in the area."

Abuddayeh also pointed out that the Pritzker administration released $14 million dollars for the Chicago-Rockford International Airport that was promised in the Rauner and Quinn administrations but was never given.