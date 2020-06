ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police tweeted about a serious car accident at the corner of Perryville and Riverside.

Traffic is currently blocked in all directions near the crash site. Police advise people to avoid the area.

Severe traffic accident at Perryville and Riverside. Please avoid the area. No further details at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 22, 2020

This is an developing story. WREX will post updates as they become available.