Scattered showers and storms develop a few times this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few rounds of rain may develop this week, bringing beneficial rainfall to the Stateline. Don't get your hopes up, however, for widespread soaking rainfall.

Monday evening rain:

A couple quick downpours are possible early tonight.

A few more scattered showers and storms roll through the Stateline before midnight. These showers and storms may be brief, but still could bring short downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. The weather won't rain continuously, so there is dry time in between rounds of rain. The multiple rounds of rain should dry up by midnight.

Severe weather and flash flooding look to stay to our southeast. Some spots south of I-80 could get a couple inches of rain just this evening, which may lead to quickly flooding roads.

Tuesday afternoon rain:

Hit-or-miss showers are possible Tuesday afternoon.

We get a break from the rain through early Tuesday afternoon. Look for a partly cloudy sky and cooler weather in the middle 70's.

Like we see at times during the summer, daytime heating helps showers and storms bubble up in the afternoon. Don't look for widespread rainfall; isolated showers and storms are possible, but most spots end up staying dry because we could only see a shower or two in the Stateline.

The showers and storms dry up around sunset as we lose the daytime heating.

Wednesday rain chances:

Just like on Tuesday, daytime heating help storms bubble up again in the afternoon. This time around, the area of showers looks more centered on the Stateline, so we have better chance for rainfall. Most spots locally will pick up a little rainfall. We'll see the weather dry out again after sunset.

Rainfall is needed in the Stateline, as Rockford is over 1" below average on the month.

In total, around 1/2" of rain may be seen through the middle of the week. Wednesday's temperatures remain cool and in the 70's again.

Heating up:

Thursday looks dry and sunny, with a warming trend setting in. Thursday gets to the low 80's.

By the weekend, we'll be in the middle to upper 80's with higher humidity. Scattered showers and storms are possible again, mainly Friday night into Saturday morning and again on Monday.