Rockford University to welcome students to campus in fall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University will welcome students to campus as planned in August with health and safety measures in place.

“Our faculty and staff have been planning to ensure our students’ experience is positive and personal – no matter the learning environment," Dr. Eric Fulcomer, Rockford University President, said. “We are well-prepared to balance our students’ educational opportunities and

safety.”

Rockford University released its re-opening plans for the fall semester on Monday. The university started to plan for a re-opening in May.

All classes include both in-person and online components to keep students safe as well as seemingly move completely online if Illinois moves back into phase 3.

The fall semester begins on August 19, but the university will not have a fall break over Thanksgiving and instead hold final exams online the week after.

Before the fall semester starts, staff will plan flexible classes in accordance with local and state guidelines.