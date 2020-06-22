Rockford Lutheran athletes keep working with potential for more ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the state approaches Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, the IHSA continues to allow athletes to work out in small groups, with the potential to move to Stage 2 of the IHSA's Return to Play plan later this week. That depends on if the Illinois Dept. of Public Health approves the latest guidelines.

Rockford Lutheran athletes have been busy working out, with football and basketball players attending Monday morning workouts at the school to try to stay in shape with hopes of having sports to play this fall. Much like the kids, Lutheran head football coach Tony Ambrogio is doing his best to stay ready.

"We're preparing like there is a season," Ambrogio said. "All are coaches and kids are trying to keep on a relatively closed schedule. But it's nothing like we've done before. Coaching as long as I have, it's different."

With unprecedented times comes an appreciation of being around his players again.

"Just the camaraderie of the guys and getting them here," Ambrogio said. "Once they come into the building they're supposed to wear masks. And once they're done lifting they have to leave. So them putting in their 45 minutes or an hour, it's been refreshing to see that."

The athletes have missed going into school as well, but some aspects more than others.

"Not the schoolwork but just being around everyone and the teachers, that's about it," basketball player Zach Derus said with a laugh.

Derus enjoys being back in the gym with his teammates and working toward playing basketball in college after his senior year.

"It's definitely fun," Derus said. "I'm shaking off the rust right now, but it's good to be back, finally."

Good to be back is a phrase the athletes hope to say in the fall.