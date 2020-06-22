Rain, thunder to rumble through the Stateline Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday morning is off to a bit of a rainy start as a narrow band of moderate rain pushes through. No cloud-to-ground lightning is being detected, but that's likely to change by the afternoon and evening hours.

Stormy Monday possible:

The first round of activity is moving through early this morning, but this is not the primary round of storms. Think of these morning showers as an appetizer before the main course, which arrives along an approaching cold front Monday evening.

Some thunder (shown in red) is possible Monday morning, but better chances to hear thunder roar exist during the afternoon hours.

Monday isn't going to be a washout, but it's going to be a day to keep the rain gear handy at all times. There is going to be some dry time and in fact, you might even find a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. That sunshine could help to destabilize the atmosphere, leading to some isolated strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a "marginal" risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale. Primary concerns are with gusty winds and the threat for large hail.

By late Monday afternoon, strong storms may develop along a cold front.

Storm chances are going to come through in a fairly narrow window. Models have been performing poorly as of early Monday, but they're all in agreement that a narrow line of storms approach the region by late Monday afternoon. By sunset a little after 8 PM, the threat for severe storms is forecast to push east of I-39.

Drier Tuesday:

Following Monday's rainy start to the week, Tuesday begins on a drier note. In fact, a decent amount of sunshine is possible early in the day. As cooler air begins to move in, a blossoming of shower activity cannot be ruled out during the afternoon.

Unsettled week:

Each day this week features the threat for showers or thunderstorms, but it doesn't look like a washout is ahead. There is going to be periods of dry weather and even times of sunshine through the upcoming work week.