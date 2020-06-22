Police say 2 dead, 7 wounded in North Carolina shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a shooting in North Carolina's largest city has left two people dead and seven others wounded.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday that five other people were hit by vehicles after the shooting.

Police responding to a call of a pedestrian hit found hundreds of people in the streets, Jennings said. He said there was evidence of multiple shooters.

The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in northern Charlotte. Further details weren't immediately available.