Outdoor visits now allowed at long-term care facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Nursing homes and long-term care facilities can now host outdoor visits with health and safety precautions in place.

Two people can visit nursing home residents outside and while social distancing and with a face mask, according to the state.

Visitors schedule an appointment with the facility and pre-screen potential visitors over-the-phone 24-hours in advance.

Upon arrival, employees screen visitors with a CDC symptom checklist and a temperature check.

Residents with active COVID-19 infections can't partcipate.

Some lawmakers though still want long-term care facilities to fully-open in phase 4.

Central Illinois Representative Terri Bryant understands the caution, but families should still be able to see their loved ones, she said.

To date, long-term care facilities reported more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,600 deaths. However, Bryant said she wants to know many residents died from loneliness since the pandemic began.

"We don't have to take it so serious that we're causing people to de-compensate and deteriorate in a such a way that they're dying in long-term care facilities because they can't see their own family," Rep. Bryant said. "They need interaction with their children, with their spouses, with their grandchildren, nieces and nephews."

Rep. Bryant suggested IDPH allow indoor visits, but implement temperature checks or COVID-19 testing before guests can visit.