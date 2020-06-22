OSF Saint Anthony reports increase in burn injuries; Rockford Fire promoting fire safety

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- OSF Saint Anthony says its seeing an increase of burn injuries and it expects that to increase even more before the Fourth of July.

The hospital says since Memorial Day weekend, three patients have come in with burn injuries that were caused by misusing fire and flammable liquids.

The medical center is teaming up with the Rockford Fire Department to promote fire safety.

The hospital says these injuries are preventable.

"I would recommend just avoiding the fireworks at all cost, especially while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Same thing with utilizinig gasoline and various accelerants whether it be gun powder or what-have-you during this holiday season," said Dr. Stathis Poulakidas, OSF Saint Anthony Burn Center director said.

OSF says during the Fourth of July season, most of its burn patients are hurt by fireworks.