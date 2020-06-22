No Old Settlers Days creates new opportunities for Rockton community

ROCKTON, IL (WREX) — June 18-21 was suppose to be the weekend Old Settlers Days brought music and fun to the stateline, but Covid-19 had other plans for the Rockton summer favorite.

"This is one of the biggest things we look forward to for fundraising and community outreach, so it was sad, super sad," says Rockton Sanctuary Spa owner Erica Smith.

The Rockton Lions Club made the difficult decision back in April to cancel the annual music festival, one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

"That's just 2020," says club president John Peterson. "It's gonna be a messed up year, so we just have to do the best we can."

But in OSD's absence, the community is pulling together to support one another.

"More people are going out and what we're all choosing to do to fill our time is more value driven," says Village of Rockton Planning & Development Administrator Tricia Diduch. "I think there's just generally a greater appreciation for when you see your neighbors, your local business owners."

Local businesses like Rockton Sanctuary Spa.

The salon usually provides free services to the artists performing during the festival, but this year, it decided to start its own scholarship foundation.

"Just because a huge festival and fundraiser that helps raise the money to help our community, doesn't mean we can't help people still," says Smith. "You start thinking of different ways you can help the community, so, that's why my husband and I were talking about building our own foundation. We just started it to help the youth and community with scholarships."

Smith says it is going to be called the Sanctuary Foundation and will focus primarily on students going into the trades.

"The trades are the backbone of this country and they're the reason this salon opened," says Smith. "We just want to do what we can to support young people in whatever they decide to do after high school and into their lives."

Rockton Sanctuary Spa will be releasing more information about the foundation in the coming weeks.

As for the Rockton Lions Club, it is currently raising funds for the community with its annual rose sale.

"While we can't fund raise and have a fun concert, we're still gonna try to make an impact in the community," says Peterson.