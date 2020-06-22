Man accused of ‘knocking out’ man with metal baseball bat, Rockford Police say

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are looking for a man accused of hitting a man with a metal baseball bat allegedly over a stolen bike.

Police say they responded to the call Saturday morning just before 8:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Andrews Street.

That's where a man told officers another man came up to him and accused him of stealing his bicycle.

The accusation was denied and that's when the man was hit in the head with a metal baseball bat, "knocking him out," according to police. It is unknown the condition of the victim.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect involved in the assault. Police say he is a black male and appears to be 32 years old weighing about 165 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches. Officers also say he has long dreads and was wearing a black and gold t-shirt with the wording “Live Once, Die Young” written on it, blue skinny jeans and a black and gold facemask that said “Hennessy”. The suspect also had a scorpion tattoo on his upper left arm.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.