Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker releases Phase 4 guidelines

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announces new health and safety guidelines as Illinois officially enters Phase 4 on Friday.

Health and fitness centers, theaters, museums, zoos and indoor dining are among the key businesses to reopen on Friday.

Groups up to 50 people can gather which increased from gatherings of 10 or less under Phase 3.

The state estimates 400,000 residents will return to work under the new guidelines which allows for leisure, recreation, and other businesses to reopen.

Most indoor spaces must operate with either less than 50 people or less than 50 percent of the room capacity. Museums, outdoor sports, and zoos can open, but at 25 percent capacity.

Businesses should continue to clean high-traffic areas, take employees' temperatures, and also employees to work from home when possible.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity designed the guidelines together. More than 15- businesses throughout the state helped the departments create guidelines.

IDPH still recommends wearing face masks and practicing social distancing when in public.

Here are new guidelines released by the governor:

Meetings and events: Venues and meeting spaces can resume. Multiple groups are permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. This includes activities such as conferences and weddings.

Indoor and Outdoor recreation: Revised guidelines to allow select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks), as well as clubhouses to reopen. Concessions permitted with restrictions.

Indoor Dining: Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

Museums: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; museums should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Zoos: Can reopen with no more than 25% occupancy, and with interactive exhibits, indoor exhibits, and rides closed; guided tours should be limited to 50 people or fewer per group; zoos should have a plan to limit congregation via advance ticket sales and timed ticketing; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Cinema and Theatre: Indoor seated theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers to allow admission of the lesser of up to 50 guests OR 50% of overall theater or performance space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20% of overall theater or performance space capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Outdoor seated spectator events: Outdoor spectator sports can resume with no more than 20% of seating capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.

Film production: Allow no more than 50% of sound stage or filming location capacity; crowd scenes should be limited to 50 people or fewer.

The governor also detailed revised guidelines for businesses already open: