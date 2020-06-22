Gov. Pritzker to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to provide an update on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.



According to Pritzker's office, the press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chicago.



Tuesday's update by the governor will be the first COVID-19 press conference since May 29.



On Monday, the governor's office released guidelines to Phase 4 for the state's "Restore Illinois" plan, which the state is expected to move to on Friday, June 26.



The specifics on the press conference are not known at this time. 13 News will be live streaming the press conference on our Facebook page.