 Skip to Content

Deck catches fire at Belvidere home

8:01 am News, Top Stories

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Fire crews responded to a deck on fire at a Belvidere home Monday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of East Perry St just after 4:30 a.m.

Belvidere fire says when crews arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the deck behind the home.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and everyone in the home got out of the house safely.

Officials say damage was contained to the decking material and is estimated as a $7,000 loss.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

No one was hurt while putting the fire out.

Evan Leake

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. Evan grew up in Darien, Illinois, a south-west suburb of Chicago. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019. He coordinates both the Teacher of the Week and Inspiring 815 series for 13 News. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com or Evan Leake on Facebook.

Related Articles

Skip to content