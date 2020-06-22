Deck catches fire at Belvidere home

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Fire crews responded to a deck on fire at a Belvidere home Monday morning.



It happened in the 600 block of East Perry St just after 4:30 a.m.



Belvidere fire says when crews arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the deck behind the home.



The fire was brought under control within minutes and everyone in the home got out of the house safely.



Officials say damage was contained to the decking material and is estimated as a $7,000 loss.



The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.



No one was hurt while putting the fire out.