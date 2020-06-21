Winnebago County announces 35 new positive cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Officials say there are 35 new cases of residents testing positive with COVID-19.

This comes one day after Winnebago County reported 12 new cases. The county is now up to 2,884 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

County health officials said its death toll stands at 85 as no new deaths were reported Sunday.

The recovery rate in Winnebago County now sits at 94 percent.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.