Two women badly hurt in Rock County head-on crash

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKOW) -- Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Rock County Saturday night.

At about 7:45 p.m., Rock County Sheriff's deputies and crews from Janesville responded to the crash on East US Highway 14 by Old Humes Road in Harmony Township.

When they arrived they learned an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 47-year-old woman from Clinton crossed the centerline and hit a westbound Ford Escape. That vehicle was driven by a 24-year-old Rockford woman.

Both women were taken to area hospitals for severe injuries.

The investigation into how this crash happened is ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.