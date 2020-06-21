Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is suggesting the U.S. should slow down its coronavirus testing effort because robust testing turns up more cases of infection.

At a campaign rally in Oklahoma on Saturday, Trump told supporters the U.S. has tested 25 million people.

The "bad part," Trump says, is that leads to logging more cases of people who test positive for COVID-19.

According to an Associated Press analysis, the number of newly confirmed cases per day has risen from about 21,400 two weeks ago to 23,200.

Rising case numbers can partially be explained by the wider availability of testing.

His likely Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden said Trump was putting politics ahead of the safety and health of Americans.