Showers and storms return overnight into Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday has translated to a mostly dry day in the Stateline for Father's Day, but rain is on the way overnight. Some storms could be strong as they move through the Stateline on Monday. More chances for storms linger in the forecast for the next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT SPLIT:

Storms developing to our west will die down as daylight begins to turn tonight. Areas in the Stateline should remain relatively dry due to this weakening. However, this will leave us with mostly cloudy skies and warm, muggy lows. Temperatures for tonight do not fall below the upper 60's as dew points sit right on the heels of the middle 60's.

Monday morning showers sweep through the Stateline to bring heavy rainfall.

However, we do not stay dry for long. A fairly sharp shortwave has moved through the central United States and will be making its journey toward the Stateline. This system will be the weather maker that brings us rainfall and gusty winds Monday morning. The man threats will remain heavy rainfall and potentially strong winds. However, this system won't stop there.

MONDAY'S SEVERE CHANCES:

The second round of showers and storms appears in the Stateline by Monday afternoon and brings a new line of storms. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Monday. This is a 1 out of 5 on our scale. The main threats include heavy rainfall, strong winds up to 60 mph, and hail. The main window for this type of weather will be in the afternoon as a cold front passes through.

Severe storms are possible by Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

However, there is still a bit of uncertainty behind this system due to the environmental challenges presented by the morning's convection. Temperatures may not have enough time to recover before the frontal system moves in. The chance for showers and storms will remain at last through Monday evening.

COOLER MID-WEEK:

Temperatures drop for Tuesday and Wednesday in the wake of our cold front. Highs in the upper 71's. However, rain chances do not stray too far away on either day. However, the best chances for storms start Thursday and continue through the next weekend.