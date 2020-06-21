Rockford Yoga Day 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Breathe in and breathe out.

"In a lot of ways it is relaxing." said Spitty Tata. " It helps with my balance, that isn't the greatest."

That's what dozens of yoga lovers did on Sunday to celebrate the 5th annual Rockford Day of Yoga.

In the past, people are gathered in the same space feeding off of each other's energy. Due to COVID-19, instructor, Keri Hoyt had to find a new way to help people balance, by teaching her lessons virtually.

"Not having all those people right out in front of me, but just still visualizing all people out there in cyber world and trying to connect with them through the waves," said Hoyt.

Although it was done virtually, Hoyt says it still felt the same as teaching classes in-person. "Once you get started and once I get in my zone and start teaching, it doesn't feel that different."

As for the people at home, like Spitty Tata, who joined in - they may have found it even more relaxing than usual.

"This was far more comfortable," said Tata. "I was able to be very comfortable in my living room."

Moving forward, Hoyt says that doing more virtual classes may not be a bad idea.