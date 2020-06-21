Rinse, Dry, and Repeat weather pattern through next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Father's Day may give us a chance to avoid the rainfall before it returns for the new work week.

FATHER'S DAY FORECAST:

There's a slight chance for rain Sunday morning as the cold front finally moves by. Temperatures will not be impacted by our slight "cold" frontal passage because temperatures will still remain in the warm 80's. Dew points on the other hand will be on the decline in the less humid 50's and lower 60's. This gives the Stateline a bit of relief compared to the muggy air on Sunday. However, we are not expected to completely see a turn around.

Slight relief of Sunday as dew points fall into the 50's for a time.

There will be a bit of lingering cloud cover from the afternoon that will linger into the afternoon. By the afternoon, the cloud cover starts to dwindle giving us a taste for more sunshine. By the evening, that reverses as clouds roll back in for a new chances for showers.

A NEW ROUND OF SHOWERS AND STORMS:

Overnight, skies will fill in with more clouds as a new shortwave pushes in from Iowa. This will provide the Stateline with shower chances as a jet streak provides it with more power later Sunday night into Monday morning. The likely threats will include heavy rainfall so far, but the SPC Day 2 Outlook paints the Stateline in a 1 out of 5 for Severe Weather for Monday as a whole.

Severe weather is possible in the Stateline to kick off the new work week.

RINSE, DRY, REPEAT...

The rest of Monday provides another chance for showers and storms. However, the rest of the week keeps our weather pattern alternating from wet to dry. Tuesday and Thursday look dry, while Wednesday and Friday have chances for rain. The weather remains cooler next week, with the upper 70's and low 80's in the forecast. Showers and storms return once again next weekend for the Stateline.