Officials to begin treating for gypsy moth in northern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials say they'll begin treating northern parts of the state for gypsy moth this week.

The destructive moth eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs. The insects are capable of stripping plants bare, which leave them more susceptible to other insects, disease and death.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture plans to treat for the insect on Thursday and Friday in parts of JoDaviess, Kendall, Ogle and Will counties.

Officials say their focus is to disrupt mating by using a pheromone product through an aerial application.

State officials say it isn't harmful to humans or animals.