Noah’s Ark is one of the first major water parks in the country to reopen

Source: wisdells.com

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Noah's Ark Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells reopened on Saturday, June 20th. The park usually opens over Memorial Day weekend but delayed the opening due to the pandemic.

"We are so happy to be open here at Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells, the waterpark capital of the world," General Manager Mark Whitfield said.

The Noah's Ark experience is different this summer with many safety procedures in place.

"One of the things that we're doing to make sure everyone is safe and our employees are safe is check temperatures when our guests come into the park," Whitfield said. "The cutoff is 100.4 degrees, what the CDC recommends, and (if a guest has a fever) we would recommend that they choose another day to come to the park for our safety and for theirs. "

Noah's Ark is also requiring guests to wear a mask, but only when entering the park.

"Once they are in the park, they don't have to have the mask on to ride rides, play in the pools, and walk from ride to ride," Whitfield added.

However, employees keep a face covering on the entire time inside the park. In addition, employees sanitize tubes after use and try to enforce social distancing while waiting in lines with stickers placed six feet apart where guests in the same party can stand.

These safety precautions have Whitfield confident that Noah's Ark will not become a hot spot for coronavirus.

"Waterparks are the safest place to be," he said. "All the pools are filled with chlorine, and all the parks that have initiated their safety plan, have procedures to ensure that guests and employees are safe."

Currently, there are only six rides open at the park. However, as more staff returns each day, more rides will open.

The water park will remain open until Sept. 7.