Illinois reports 658 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to IDPH, 23 more people with COVID-19 have died across the state.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 136,762 and 6,647 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,816 specimens for a total of 1,360,784. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 14 –June 20 is 2%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.