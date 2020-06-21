A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Not yet, experts say

(AP) -- Public health experts say the U.S. may not be experiencing a "second wave" of coronavirus cases, because the first wave isn't over yet.

Scientists generally agree the nation is still in its first wave of coronavirus infections, albeit one that's dipping in some parts of the country while rising in others.

Many experts say a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations in the South and West is concerning.

Some also are worried that a more substantial wave of cases may be looming in the fall or winter.