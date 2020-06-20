Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections

TULSA, Okla. (AP) --President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with a comeback rally in the midst of a pandemic by declaring "the silent majority is stronger than ever before."

But what was meant to be a show of defiant political force on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was instead met with thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.

The rally was intended to be the largest indoor gathering in the world during the outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans. But in the hours before the event, crowds seemed significantly lighter than expected. Campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to first address an overflow space.