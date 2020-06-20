Showers and Storms continue overnight in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and storms continue for the Stateline as a frontal system hangs to our east. Temperatures and dew points will also remain high into the night, so be ready.

OVERNIGHT STORMS:

As storms continue to build, we are still looking at a slight risk for severe weather (a 1 out of 5 on our scale, which translates to a storm or two at most reaching severe strength). Damaging wind gusts would be the main risk, as hail and tornadoes are not expected. Wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible. This all wraps up earlier in the evening. However with more storms possible later tonight, there's also a slight risk for flash flooding (again, 1 out of 5, so most spots likely won't see very heavy rain and flooding).

Strong winds could lead to severe storms damage for the Stateline.

The good news is that we have been fairly dry lately, so rainfall should not accumulate too quickly. Eyes do need to focus on those quick heavy downpours because they are usually the ones to cause the most problems. Thankfully, storm chances wrap up later tonight leaving behind fairly quiet weather for Sunday.

ALTERNATING PATTERN:

There's a slight chance for rain Sunday morning as the cold front finally moves by. Temperatures will not be impacted by our "cold" frontal passage because temperatures will still remain in the 80's. Dew points on the other hand will be on the decline in the less humid 50's. Cloud cover starts to dwindle as we head into the afternoon giving us more sunshine. However, storms return once again overnight into Monday.

Slight relief of Sunday as dew points fall into the 50's for a time.

Monday provides another chance for showers and storms, and we keep alternating from there. Tuesday and Thursday look dry, while Wednesday and Friday have chances for rain. The weather remains cooler next week, with the upper 70's and low 80's in the forecast. Showers and storms return once again next weekend for the Stateline.