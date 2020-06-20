Rockford Police investigating after juvenile shot on city’s west-side

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say they're investigating two shootings from early Saturday morning.

Police tweeted just after 12 a.m. Saturday of a juvenile hit by gunfire.

Authorities say the boy was shot in the 300 block of Leather Court near Fairgrounds Park. The victim's condition is unknown. No other information has been released.

Rockford officers also responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say that happened in the 2000 block of Jamestown Drive near Jamestown Park, but no injuries were reported.

Both of the incidents are still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.