Rock County officials: Four gunshot wound incidents are related

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is investigating after four people were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Rock County Sheriffs responded to the 6500 block of S. Highway 51 near Blu Astor for a shots fired complaint. They were told one person had been shot in the hand.

When they got there, they did find a person with gunshot wound to the hand. Sheriffs helped the person until EMS arrived, and then began an investigation.

While the investigation was going on, nearby hospitals let investigators know that three other people had shown up with gunshot wounds. Officials said those incidents are connected with the first.

Two of the four victims have been treated and released. The others are still at UW Hospital in Madison.