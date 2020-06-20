Much-needed rainfall comes today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stay weather aware today! Our long stretch of dry weather ends this weekend, and a few strong storms may join in today's rain by this afternoon.

Stormy Saturday:

Scattered showers and storms arrive Saturday, with stronger ones possible in the afternoon.

As a cold front draws closer, showers and storms become more numerous. We should see a fairly dry morning, then scattered showers and storms develop by mid-afternoon. Late in the day, thanks in part to heat building up, stronger storms are possible.

A strong or two may reach severe strength, with damaging wind gusts the main risk.

There's a slight risk for severe weather (a 1 out of 5 on our scale, which translates to a storm or two at most reaching severe strength). Damaging wind gusts would be the main risk, as hail and tornadoes are not expected. There's also a slight risk for flash flooding (again, 1 out of 5, so most spots likely won't see very heavy rain and flooding). The window for these stronger storms is likely between 4 pm to 8 pm.

Stronger storms with heavy rainfall are possible after 4 pm Saturday.

There will be some dry time in between these storms and showers, so Saturday won't be a washout.

Beyond 8 pm, the storms and showers fizzle out, so drier weather takes over Saturday night. Heavy rain is the only threat we'd face as we go into Saturday night.

Up to 1" of rain is possible by Saturday night.

Pockets of 1"+ rainfall are possible within these storms and showers Saturday. In general, up to 1/2" of rain is possible around the Stateline.

Alternating weather:

There's a slight chance for rain Sunday morning as the cold front finally moves by. Behind the front, dry and sunny weather should slide in and provide a quiet end to the weekend. Temperatures cool to the low 80's for highs by Sunday afternoon.

Monday provides another chance for showers and storms, and we keep alternating from there. Tuesday and Thursday look dry, while Wednesday and Friday have chances for rain. The weather remains cooler next week, with the upper 70's and low 80's in the forecast.