Miracle Mile Rockford host annual clean up day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of volunteers got to work to help clean up the Miracle Mile in Rockford.

Saturday was the 16 annual Miracle Mile Clean Up.

Around 20 people from all over joined together to pick up trash and clean up the area.

Miracle Mile Executive Director Paula Olson says picking up trash will be a never ending problem.

"There's always a lot of people that say, 'Well someone else threw it down so I am not going to pick it up.' But if nobody picks it up it will just stay there forever. It's a good feeling to make the community and mother earth clean," said Olson.

Volunteers filled more than 20 trash bags with garbage.