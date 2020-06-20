ISP: Trooper injured after Scott’s Law violation, driver charged with DUI, speeding

ISP: Trooper injured after Scott’s Law violation, driver charged with DUI, speedingNew
CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say a Scott's Law violation Saturday morning led to a trooper being injured and a crash.
ISP said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on 130th Street west of I-94 in the Chicago-area.
Police say the trooper was sitting in a marked squad car in the right lane with his emergency lights on after coming from handling a crash off the interstate.
Shortly after, authorities say a driver was heading in the right lane and did not slow down leading to the trooper's vehicle being hit from behind.
The trooper and the driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, no valid insurance and cited with a Scott’s Law violation.