Illinois reports 634 new virus cases, 45 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 634 new confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state on Saturday.

According to IDPH, there are 45 more lives lost related to the virus as of Saturday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 136,104 and 6,625 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,965 specimens for a total of 1,336,968. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 13 –June 19 is 3%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.