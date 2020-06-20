East High Football Hopeful for 2020 Season, Holding Voluntary Workouts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The East High School football team are among the schools that have held voluntary workouts as part of the Return to Play guidelines. This was the second that I.H.S.A. schools could hold workouts while following social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Most of the Varsity team has been in attendance, and four-year starter Jason Stroberg is hopeful for the 2020 season come fall. "It just feels good to see everyone again, knowing that they're going to be working hard in practice constantly, we want to make sure we have a pretty good team this year."

Strength and Conditioning Coach Scott Greenfield works with all the teams at the high school, and also teaches a strength and conditioning course during school hours. He says he's excited to see the kids again. "We went off to spring break thinking we'd be back to see the kids so it's just nice to be back in the building and around our kids again."

East High looks to continue holding voluntary workouts, in hopes to start their 2020 season come September.