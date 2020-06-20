Dozens march outside of Ogle County Courthouse to show support for local police officers

OREGON (WREX) — Protests throughout the region and across the county are continuing to ask for police defunding. But one group in Oregon says now is not the time to defund, rather to support the men and women in blue.

A march different than the rest.

"Give back to them like they give so much to us," said Oregon resident Britney Keehler.

Around 50 people in Oregon gathered outside of the Ogle County Courthouse waving signs and flags commending their local police officers.

"I was so surprised by how many people arrived by honking and waving and people were even waving flags out the window. This is a patriotic community. We got here, we said the national anthem, we said a prayer for the police and we marched," said organizer Gary Schrimpsher.

Schrimpsher says he has no connection to the Oregon Police Department but during these times he said he wanted to show support for elected officials and those that serve to protect the community.

"We need our police. We need laws. The police don't make the laws. Their job is to enforce them. If we want to change laws, we need to contact our law makers not the police," said Schrimpsher.

"To see if there is anything that I can do. Try to help support them when they can't just go out and do their normal business because they do wear that blue. That makes it hard for them to do anything," said Keehler.

Keehler sees first hand what serving on the front lines is like.

"My husband used to be on the fire department here so that's another reason I wanted to come out because it's not just the police that protect the city. It's the ambulance, the fire department and all of that is what the blue flag stands for," said Keehler.

Showing appreciation during these times for the good first responders can do.

The Oregon Police Chief says some members of the department stopped by the march today and are thankful for the support of the community.