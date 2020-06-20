Dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County is reporting new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Officials say there are 12 new cases of residents testing positive with COVID-19.

This comes one day after Winnebago County reported 13 new cases. The county is now up to 2,849 confirmed cases of the virus.

County health officials said its death toll stands at 85 as no new deaths were reported Saturday.

The recovery rate in Winnebago County is now at 93.9 percent.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.