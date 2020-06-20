Cases of foodborne illness confirmed in Illinois; Possible link to packaged salads

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is investigating a foodborne illness outbreak after learning more than a dozen people are infected with the disease.

IDPH announced on Saturday an investigation has been launched after learning 23 confirmed cases of people infected with cyclosporiasis.

The disease is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite.

According to IDPH, patients reported feeling sick since the middle of May in counties across Illinois.

Public health officials believe the disease is linked to store-brand packaged garden salads from Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Illinois.

“Although a link has been made to Cyclospora in some Illinois cases, public health officials continue to investigate other sources,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “If you consumed store brand packaged garden salads since May and then developed watery diarrhea, please contact a health care provider about testing and treatment.”

People can become infected by food or water contaminated with feces (stool) that contains the parasite. Cyclospora is not spread directly from one person to another, IDPH says.

Officials say symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure, although some people who are infected may not have any noticeable symptoms.

Symptoms may include the following:

• Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)

• Loss of appetite

• Weight loss

• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

• Nausea (vomiting is less common)

• Fatigue

• Low-grade fever

Cyclospora infection can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer, officials say.

Past cyclosporiasis cases have been linked to various types of fresh produce including raspberries, basil, snow peas and lettuce.

More information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The stores are cooperating with the state health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration investigation.