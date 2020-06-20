Boone County reports new COVID-19 related death

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting one new death related to the coronavirus on Saturday.

This is the 20th Boone County resident that has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Health staff did not provide any additional information surrounding the death.

County health officials also announced 3 new virus cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases to 563 in Boone County. In addition, 400 of those cases have recovered from the virus.

Below is a chart showing the COVID-19 cases and deaths by age range.