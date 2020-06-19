Womanspace to host virtual Rockford Yoga Day Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford group for women wants to help people get active and interactive after months of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Womanspace is hosting Rockford Yoga Day on June 21. The group has hosted Rockford Yoga Day in years past, even getting a signed proclamation from Mayor McNamara making June 21 officially Rockford Yoga Day.

On June 21, Womanspace celebrates Yoga, practices yoga with Yogis all over the world and supports all things Rockford - which includes, local 815 businesses and a gathering of the Sangha (Yoga Community) and those brand new to yoga.

Due to COVID-19 this year, the group was forced to cancel its annual Rockford Yoga Day, with included all-day yoga where anyone was invited. This year, Womanspace is hosting Rockford Yoga Day through Zoom, so it can still reach participants during a year where everyone may need the calming effects of yoga more than ever.

CLICK HERE to participate in Sunday's yoga at 11 a.m.