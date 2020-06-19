Weekend of dodging raindrops ahead for Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday marks the one week mark since the last "measurable" rainfall in Rockford. On June 12th, a "trace" of rain was observed at the airport. The sunny skies are going to gradually give way to thunderstorm chances this weekend.

Starting dry:

Friday is off to a dry start, but clouds are on the increase ahead of afternoon shower and storm chances. Rain is falling west of the Mississippi River, but a lot of this is going to dissipate as it moves into drier air. With that said, a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out before the noon hour west of I-39.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to dot the radar by Friday afternoon and evening.

Chances for precipitation begin to increase after the noon hour, especially north and west of Rockford. Model guidance suggests that coverage of shower and thunderstorm activity remains fairly isolated through much of Friday evening. If your plans take you to City Market later in the afternoon, pay attention to the forecast and keep the rain gear close by.

The day is going to be warm, with highs in the middle and upper 80s ahead. On top of the warmth, there's going to be a bit more humidity around. Dew points are forecast to climb into the lower 60s, which gets into the uncomfortable territory.

Another day where highs approach 90° in a few locations and upper 80s elsewhere.

Off-and-on storms:

Saturday features the greatest chance for more widespread thunderstorm activity, but despite that, the day doesn't look to be a washout. A few scattered showers or storms are possible to start the day, but much of the afternoon features widely scattered storms. As the day progresses, especially after 5 PM, the threat for storms increases with an approaching cold front.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are likely as a cold front passes through Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale. This means widely scattered strong storms are possible, with gusty winds being the primary threat. The severe threat comes to an end once the cold front clears the region.

Drying out Sunday?:

A drier end to the weekend appears likely, as much of the shower and storm coverage tapers off by Sunday morning. If heading out for a round on the golf course is in store for dear old dad, you should be able to do so without rain.