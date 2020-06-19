Saturday storms provide beneficial rainfall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An eight-day stretch without rainfall comes to an end as early as tonight, then more rain arrives in the Stateline Saturday. We may get downpours, strong winds, and lightning on top of Saturday's rain.

Quieter evening:

Rain struggles to move in early this weekend. Much of this evening and tonight will be spent dry and under some cloud cover. An isolated shower or two make move through, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor evening plans.

Conditions stay pretty warm this evening, and muggy as well. Temperatures remain in the upper 60's overnight, with higher humidity. We may see some rain hold together around sunrise, so Saturday starts out a little damp.

Stormy Saturday:

Scattered showers and storms arrive Saturday, with stronger ones possible in the afternoon.

As a cold front draws closer, showers and storms become more numerous. We should see a fairly dry morning, then scattered showers and storms develop by mid-afternoon. Late in the day, thanks in part to heat building up, stronger storms are possible.

A strong or two may reach severe strength, with damaging wind gusts the main risk.

There's a slight risk for severe weather (a 1 out of 5 on our scale, which translates to a storm or two at most reaching severe strength). Damaging wind gusts would be the main risk, as hail and tornadoes are not expected. There's also a slight risk for flash flooding (again, 1 out of 5, so most spots likely won't see very heavy rain and flooding). The window for these stronger storms is likely between 4 pm to 8 pm.

Stronger storms with heavy rainfall are possible after 4 pm Saturday.

There will be some dry time in between these storms and showers, so Saturday won't be a washout.

Beyond 8 pm, the storms and showers fizzle out, so drier weather takes over Saturday night. Heavy rain is the only threat we'd face as we go into Saturday night.

Up to 1" of rain is possible by Saturday night.

Pockets of 1"+ rainfall are possible within these storms and showers Saturday. In general, up to 1/2" of rain is possible around the Stateline.

Drier Sunday:

There's a slight chance for rain Sunday morning as the cold front finally moves by. Behind the front, dry and sunny weather should slide in and provide a quiet end to the weekend. Temperatures cool to the low 80's for highs by Sunday afternoon.